Iraq is holding parliamentary elecctions for the first since the government declared victory over the Sunni extremists who fought for so-called Islamic State.
Iraq holds parliamentary elections with PM enjoying narrow lead
The Shi'ite prime minister - Iraq's leader - is Haider al-Abadi. He's seeking re-election and is by a narrow margin, the favourite.
Iraq's three main groups - the majority Shi'ite Arabs, the minority Sunni Arabs and the Kurds - have been at odds for decades.
Abadi faces stiff competition from parties with closer ties to Shi'ite run Iran which still exerts a lot of influence over Iraqi politics.
As part of a power sharing agreement that goes back to the US-led invasion in 2003, the position of prime minister is reserved for a Shiite.
Polling centres have also been set up for many of the two million Iraqis who remain displaced by the war against IS.
It's a challenging time to hold an election - the country is still trying to rebuild itself after four years of fighting.