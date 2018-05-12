BREAKING NEWS

Iraq

Iraq holds parliamentary elections with PM enjoying narrow lead

Iraq holds parliamentary elections with PM enjoying narrow lead
Iraq is holding parliamentary elecctions for the first since the government declared victory over the Sunni extremists who fought for so-called Islamic State.

The Shi'ite prime minister - Iraq's leader - is Haider al-Abadi. He's seeking re-election and is by a narrow margin, the favourite.

Iraq's three main groups - the majority Shi'ite Arabs, the minority Sunni Arabs and the Kurds - have been at odds for decades.

Abadi faces stiff competition from parties with closer ties to Shi'ite run Iran which still exerts a lot of influence over Iraqi politics.

As part of a power sharing agreement that goes back to the US-led invasion in 2003, the position of prime minister is reserved for a Shiite.

Polling centres have also been set up for many of the two million Iraqis who remain displaced by the war against IS.

It's a challenging time to hold an election - the country is still trying to rebuild itself after four years of fighting.

Agencies • Reuters