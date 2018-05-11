A growing number of young people — mainly women — are being drawn to a new brand of witchcraft.
Why witchcraft is making a comeback among US feminists
Some of the women come from families that have practised witchcraft for generations, while others are new to the world of magic.
But what they all have in common is feminism.
NBC News Leftfield went to Salem in Massachusetts — where around 20 people were executed in the late 1600s after being accused of being witches — to find a new generation of mainly women being drawn to the activity.
They say it’s politics, specifically President Donald Trump and the #MeToo movement, that is driving people to take it up.
