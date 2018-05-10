Woman has arm bitten off by crocodile in Zimbabwe, marries fiance shortly after

A few days before her wedding, Zanele Ndlovu's life unexpectedly changed when a crocodile bit off her arm during a canoeing trip in Zimbabwe with British fiancé Jamie Fox.

The 25-year-old described how a crocodile attacked and punctured their inflatable boat in one of Africa’s longest rivers.

Tour guides pulled Ndlovu and Fox out of the waters but the animal had already injured the Zimbabwean’s right arm.

The bride-to-be was airlifted to a nearby hospital where doctors had to amputate the shattered arm.

But that did not stop Zanele saying “I do” to Fox. The two were married five days later at the hospital’s chapel. Zanele told Reuters she saw no reason to cancel the wedding despite the attack.

Friends and family attended the ceremony at Mater Dei Hospital and enjoyed the planned celebrations at a private venue while the couple rested in the hospital.

The couple is considering the possibility of a prosthetic arm.

"I think the first thing we're going to explore will be the possibility of a fully functional prosthetic arm. Whether that's possible or not, I think we both agree to live as much an independent life as possible. But we already realise that there are going to have to be some changes we have to make to our lifestyle," said Fox.

The couple met two years ago when Fox first came to Zimbabwe for a six-month volunteer programme. Now they plan to move to the UK where they hope to move permanently.