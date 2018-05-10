Trump greets 'really great' Americans freed from North Korea

The plane carrying the three men — American citizens of Korean descent — touched down at at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., at 2:42 a.m. ET, more than 20 hours after they were handed over to U.S. officials at a hotel in Pyongyang.

Kim Hak-song, Kim Dong-chul and Kim Sang-duk, who is also known as Tony Kim, were granted amnesty by North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after spending up to two years in detention accused of crimes against the regime.

The three Americans freed from North Korean labor camps waved and smiled as they were greeted by President Donald Trump early Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been visiting North Korea to finalize a place and time for historic face-to-face talks between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Trump walked up the steps of the plane to shake hands with the men before they were taken for observation at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

"This is a special night for these three really great people," the president told reporters. "They've been through a lot."

While he had been "very honored" to be involved in their release, Trump said his "proudest achievement will be when we denuclearize that entire [Korean] peninsula. We're starting off on a new footing. I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful."

Tony Kim, 59, was detained at Pyongyang airport in April 2017 as he was preparing to leave the country. The accounting professor had been working at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, an institution privately funded by Christian groups in the West. His return means he will be home for the birth of his first grandchild, who is due over the summer.

Kim Hak-song, who was also working at the science and technology university, was held in May 2017 for "hostile acts against the republic." Kim was doing agricultural development work unrelated to the university, the institution said.

The longest held was Kim Dong-chul, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor in April 2016 for espionage and subversion. Paraded before cameras ahead of his trial, he said he had spied for South Korean intelligence authorities in a plot to bring down the North's leadership and had tried to spread religion among North Koreans.

Kim Dong-chul addresses a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, on March 25, 2016. KCNA via KNS

However, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said the case wasn't related to the agency in any way.

The release of the American detainees was announced by Trump in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning.

Pompeo said the detainees appeared to be in "good condition and were all able to walk on the plane without assistance."

In a statement Wednesday, Tony Kim's family said: "We are very grateful for the release of our husband and father, Tony Kim, and the other two American detainees."

The statement added: "We want to thank all of those who have worked toward and contributed to his return home. We also want to thank the president for engaging directly with North Korea ... We ask that you continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held."

A North Korean official came to the Koryo Hotel at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday (6 a.m. ET) to say Kim Jong Un had granted the three detainees amnesty. The official told Pompeo that he should make sure they "do not make the same mistakes again," according to a U.S. official who was present.

Two planes, one carrying the former detainees and another with Pompeo aboard, landed in Anchorage, Alaska, Wednesday evening ET, en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

North Korea last year released Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student who was convicted of "hostile acts" in 2016 after visiting Pyongyang. However, he was left in a coma after his labor camp ordeal and died days after returning to Ohio. Warmbier allegedly attempted to steal a propaganda banner from a restricted area of his hotel.

In a statement on Wednesday, Warmbier's family said they were "happy for the hostages and their families," adding, "We miss Otto."

The proposed meeting between Kim Jong Un and Trump come afterpunishing sanctions leveled against North Korea in response to its missile and nuclear tests.

Kim claimed in April that the country would suspend nuclear and missile tests, claiming further tests were unnecessary, and Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met for a historic summit in late April.

The White House has credited its campaign of "maximum pressure" for creating an atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea.

North Korean state media KCNA said Thursday, "Such nonsense is a sophistry that can be made only by those with the Cold War way of thinking."