Syria state media broadcast live as the country's air defences intercepted what it said were Israeli missiles near Damascus on Wednesday night ( May 9)
Syria blames Israel for missile strike
The scale of the rocket fire was far higher than in previous incidents according to residents in the Syrian capital who described seeing a series of explosions above the city.
Local media reported that some of the missiles managed to target a number of defence positions including an ammunition depot.
Israel claims to have launched rocket attacks at several targets in Syria in retaliation against Iranian forces embedded there which it said attacked its outposts in the Golan Heights.
Fears of a regional flare-up have been stoked by the US pullout from the Iran nuclear deal.