Footballing legend Sir Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care.
Sir Alex Ferguson out of intensive care
The former Manchester United manager had emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage.
The 76-year-old will continue his rehabilitation as an inpatient at Salford Royal Hospital.
The Scot retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge.
There have been many messages of support from the footballing community including long-time rival Arsene Wenger.
"It's fantastic news," said the outgoing Arsenal manager. "He has worked very hard and deserves a long period of enjoying life. I hope he's back soon and in good shape."
The club said, "His family has been overwhelmed by the level of support."