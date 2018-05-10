Malaysia has chosen 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad to become the world's oldest elected leader.
Malaysia chooses world's oldest leader
The former prime minister, who had defected from the ruling party, defied pollsters to overturn the coalition which has ruled the country since it gained independence from Britain 60 years ago.
During campaigning, Mahathir said his intention in running was to seek a pardon for, and then step aside in favour of, Anwar Ibrahim, who served as deputy prime minister during Matathir's previous tenure.
The pair fell out and Anwar was thrown out of the government and subsequently jailed on sodomy charges that human rights organisations condemned as politically motivated.
A reconciliation followed when Mahathir's successor, Najib Razak, became embroiled in a corruption scandal.