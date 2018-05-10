Italian anti-terrorism police said they had dismantled a network of Syrians and Moroccans suspected of funnelling money to support Islamist militants in the Middle East.
Anti-terror raid in Italy
Police have served 14 arrest warrants issued by magistrates in northern Italy and on the island of Sardinia, prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho said.
The 14 stand accused of association with terrorist groups, financing of terrorism and violating financial laws, de Raho said.
"The importance of this operation is due to the fact that we have been able to pinpoint a network of people who work to collect and transfer money in order to sustain the conflict in Syria and so to finance terrorism," he said.
Police were searching 20 homes in three northern Italian regions and on Sardinia.