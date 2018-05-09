Top European cities to study in

BREAKING NEWS

London
London has topped a list of the best cities for students.

The British capital climbed above Francophone cities of Montreal and Paris, which topped last years' survey, based on its results for student satisfaction, the report said.

The rankings, produced by QS, takes into account factors including the academic quality of universities, the diversity among student populations, views of students themselves, employment prospects and cost of living,

Below are the top European cities from the 2018 report.

1: London

2: Paris

3: Munich

4: Berlin

5: Zurich

6: Vienna

7: Edinburgh

8: Manchester

9: Amsterdam

10: Moscow

11: Prague

12: Barcelona

13: Madrid

14: Stockholm

15: Dublin