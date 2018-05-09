London has topped a list of the best cities for students.
Top European cities to study in
The British capital climbed above Francophone cities of Montreal and Paris, which topped last years' survey, based on its results for student satisfaction, the report said.
The rankings, produced by QS, takes into account factors including the academic quality of universities, the diversity among student populations, views of students themselves, employment prospects and cost of living,
Below are the top European cities from the 2018 report.
1: London
2: Paris
3: Munich
4: Berlin
5: Zurich
6: Vienna
7: Edinburgh
8: Manchester
9: Amsterdam
10: Moscow
11: Prague
12: Barcelona
13: Madrid
14: Stockholm
15: Dublin