It was david versus Goliath. Princes versus the Paupers
Paris Saint Germain beat Les Herbier in French Cup to secure treble
And Paris Saint Germain were too strong for plucky underdogs Les Herbiers in the French Cup.
The French champions winning 2-0 for a record-extending 12th title on Tuesday.
Giovani Lo Celso put the Parisians one up in the 25th minute.
Edinson Carvani secured the treble with a second-half penalty.
PSG are now holders of Ligue 1, The French and the League Cup.