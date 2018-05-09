A university in Estonia has been rated the top performer among the EU's newest states in a ranking of higher education in emerging economies.
Estonian university is best performer among EU's newest states
While Chinese institutions dominate the top-end of the list, the University of Tartu was the EU’s highest-ranked establishment.
It came 28th in the latest Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings, down four places from last year.
The list only looks at universities in countries ranked as emerging economies by the FTSE.
In the EU that is many of its newest members: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
Europe’s top 10 (with overall ranking in brackets)
University of Tartu, Estonia (28)
Charles University, Prague, Czech Republic (48)
Semmelweis University, Hungary (=61)
Masaryk University, Czech Republic (83)
University of Warsaw, Poland (87)
University of Split, Croatia (107)
University of Maribor, Slovenia (113)
University of Ljubljana, Slovenia (=123)
Palacky University Olomouc, Czech Republic (=123)
University of Pecs, Hungary (=127)
Credit: Times Higher Education
For the full list, click here.