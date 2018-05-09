British number one Kyle Edmund wowed the crowd beating 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in three sets to go through to the third round of the Madrid Open.
Britain's Kyle Edmund in shock defeat over Djokovic
Some impressive serving and perseverance during long rallies led Edmund to victory.
Edmund beat the 30-year-old Serb in three sets: 6-3 2-6 6-3.
The two have met four times now and in the first three encounters Edmund never managed to win a set.
Edmund's victory will take him into the world's top twenty ranked players.
He will take on David Goffin in the next round after Goffin beat Robin Haase on the Netherlands.