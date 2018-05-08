Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump was due to decide on Tuesday whether keep the U.S. in the Iran nuclear deal. He has been highly critical of the accord, while his European allies have been campaigning to keep at least the basis of the agreement alive.

Robert Malley, the President of the International Crisis Group, is a former White House negotiator on Iran deal.

"It's hard to see how this time he won't withdraw from the deal given everything he's said, given all the attempts that appear to have failed to convince him otherwise, said Malley. "That said, President Trump's middle name is unpredictable so who knows what he'll do. But in some ways the die is cast, whether he withdraws now or maintains uncertainty, the benefits that Iran wanted to get from the deal are basically evaporating. So it's going to be very hard to keep the deal alive unless Europe does something quite significant even if President Trump decides this week, 'Oh, I'm going to give another three months reprieve.'

Iran has said it will stick to the deal even if the U.S. pulls out, as long as European countries can guarantee it will keep on benefitting. The UK, Germany, and France, in particular, are fighting to save the accord, but Robert Malley is unconvinced they can succeed:

"So even if President Trump decides this week, 'I'm going to give Europe another three months to come back with a better deal,' we know they're not going to come back with a better deal because you can't unilaterally get a better deal. So it's just going to add three more months of uncertainty. The question now is whether the U.S. part of the deal dies in one fell swoop this week or whether it's death by a thousand cuts.

"In either case, the responsibility will lie with Europe to convince the Iranians that they have enough to offer Iran, whether President Trump withdraws this week or whether he decides to postpone that yet again, they need to convince Iran there's enough in this deal for you. We're going to try to give you as many of the economic benefits that you expect, but we're also going to be tougher with you on other aspects of your policy. I think that's a fair conversation to have with Iran."

Iran has good reason to keep the deal alive given the economic hardship if suffered under sanctions that could return if Trump pulls the plug.