I'll step aside when Turkey says 'enough', says Erdogan. Twitter responds

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his party he was willing to step aside once the people told him "enough."

Soon after, the top global trending topic on Twitter was "#Tamam", a Turkish word which translates as "enough" or "It's OK".

"It is my country that drove me to lead the city of Istanbul, the AK Party and the presidency," Erdogan told members of his AK (Justice and Development) Party. "If my nation says to me one day Tamam I will step aside."

Within a few hours, around half a million Twitter users had said "Tamam"

With snap elections due on June 24, Erdogan's political opponents took advantage of the trend to share their own Tweets.

"Turn around and leave us, you aren't wanted anymore," said one Tweet.

"It's enough, so please step aside," another wrote.

However, Erdogan's supporters leapt to his defence.

"It's not enough. We are with Erdogan until the end," said one.

A year ago Erdogan won a referendum to strengthen the position of the presidency, gaining more than 24 million votes.