French supermarket 'bans racists'

French supermarket 'bans racists'

The Franprix store in Paris
A Paris supermarket has posted a sign in its window warning racist customers to stay away.

The manager of the branch of Franprix, put up the handwritten note after members of staff received repeated abuse.

It reads: "In this Franprix, the workers are:

Arab

Black

Asian

Jewish

White

And others....

And respect women

Therefore the shop is out of bounds to racists.

The poster banning racists at the Franprix in Paris

Another notes that staff have received an unacceptable number of problems linked to the colour of their skin.