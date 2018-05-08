A Paris supermarket has posted a sign in its window warning racist customers to stay away.
French supermarket 'bans racists'
French supermarket 'bans racists'
The manager of the branch of Franprix, put up the handwritten note after members of staff received repeated abuse.
It reads: "In this Franprix, the workers are:
Arab
Black
Asian
Jewish
White
And others....
And respect women
Therefore the shop is out of bounds to racists.
Another notes that staff have received an unacceptable number of problems linked to the colour of their skin.