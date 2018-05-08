'Ready to die' - Australia's oldest scientist arrives for Swiss assisted suicide

104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall has arrived in Switzerland ahead of his planned assisted suicide this week.

Shortly after landing he expressed hope that his premeditated death will send a message to legislators back home.

"Well, I think this trip of mine will contribute to changing the legislation (in Australia). I would like to see the system change, but I doubt it will happen within the next ten years," said Goodall.

Lucid, and at turns plaintive and jocular, Goodall reiterated his frustration about not being as free or as mobile in his later life as he once was.

"My recent life has not been enjoyable, particularly, well, after... a period when I was in hospital, and felt as if I was in prison. But they did let me out, but I wasn't able to use public transport, for example. I was not happy there."

Switzerland is one of the world's most permissive countries when it comes to assisted suicide