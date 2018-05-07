Barely a week goes by without another headline warning of the health risks attendant on our love affair with screens. There is, however, still very little in the way of actual evidence on the harm screens can do to human health.
Which European nations are most glued to their screens?
Point of view
"The concept of “screen time” itself is simplistic and arguably meaningless, and the focus on the amount of screen use is unhelpful."from a group of scientists
So - just how much are we staring at screens in Europe?
With an average of 1 hour 56 minutes, Italians spend the least time per day looking at their screens. Greeks spend the most, at 3 hours and 4 minutes.
Most Europeans spend around 2 hours 30 minutes per day: in France its 2 hours 32 minutes, Norway 2 hours 32 minutes, Poland 2 hours 34 minutes, Romania 2 hours 29 minutes, and in Spain 2 hours 33 minutes.