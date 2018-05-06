Good morning Europe! Welcome to our coverage of the major European stories and key international news on Monday, May 7.
Latest updates: Iran nucelar deal; Putin protests; Italy impasse
Latest updates: Iran nucelar deal; Putin protests; Italy impasse
Today we're following:
Iran nuclear deal: Britain's foreign minister, Boris Johnson, will be in the US on Monday as part of diplomatic efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal. Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said on Sunday that Donald Trump would regret scrapping it.
Putin inauguration: Russia's Vladimir Putin is set to officially start his fourth presidential term on Monday. It comes after anti-Putin protests over the weekend that saw opposition leader Alexei Navalny and around 1,600 anti-Kremlin activists detained by police.
Italy deadlock: Talks are set to get underway in Rome this morning in a bid to break a two-month political impasse. On Sunday night the leader of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, made a last-ditch offer to the far-right League in a bid to solve the deadlock.
Follow live updates here: