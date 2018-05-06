Italian Quick-Step Floors rider Elia Viviani got his second consecutive stage win in a bunch sprint at the Giro on Sunday.
Italian Elia Viviani secures second consecutive stage win in Giro D'Italia
He finished ahead of Cannondale-Drapac's Sacha Modolo and Irishman Sam Bennett had to settle for third.
Bennett was in the lead with a kilometre to go but Viviani showed off his impressive power once again to close in before the final corner.
At the end of the third stage Australian Rohan Dennis remains in pink with Dutchman Tom Dumoulin a second behind.
Monday is a rest day and on Tuesday the Giro moves to Italy and Sicily for a hillly stage.