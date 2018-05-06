‘Human error’ leaves 1,500 UK doctors in limbo after job offers are pulled

A trade union has said it is “appalled” after around 1,500 junior doctors in Britain lost job offers on Friday due to an administrative error in the recruitment process.

The blunder was uncovered by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), who said Sunday that “human error” led to candidates receiving incorrect final scores resulting in unsuitable job offers being made.

The British Medical Association (BMA), which has 160,000 members on its books, said many junior doctors were suffering “extreme anxiety” after having changed their life plans to accommodate their new employment, with some receiving offer letters as early as April 26.