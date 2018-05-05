Tens of thousands protest in Paris against President Macron's economic reforms

Tens of thousands of protesters descended on central Paris on Saturday, angry at the reforms Emmanuel Macron's government is trying pushing through in many sectors of the economy.

The protest is one of many that have been held in France against them.

"What we want specifically is to resist, show him our anger, show him that there are some French people who did not vote for him, do not agree with what he is trying to do and will resist in so far as we can," one protester, Sylvie Brissonneau, said.

Macron also wants to overhaul the labour laws, making it easier for companies to hire and fire workers.

Since the opposition parties are in tatters after his election, Macron's attemp to re-boot the economy may succeed - as long as he can weather both the protests and the strikes.