Manchester United's most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has had emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage, his former club say.
Former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson 'has brain haemorrhage'
"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery," a statement said. "His family request privacy in this matter."
His son Darren, the manager of Doncaster Rovers, was reported to have missed his team's match on Saturday for family reasons.
The 76-year-old was United manager from 1986 to 2013, winning the Champions League twice and the Premier League 13 times.