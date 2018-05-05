Parisians angry at Trump's gun remarks

Parisians have rejected remarks made US President Donald Trump in which he said the terror attacks in Paris would have been "different" if people there carried guns.

The French Foreign Ministry swiftly responded by saying: "France expresses its firm disapproval of President Trump's remarks about the attacks of 13 November 2015 in Paris and calls for respect for the memory of the victims."

The attacks at a concert hall, stadium, restaurants and bars, killed 130 people.

People in the city aren’t happy with Trump’s comments.

“If someone had a gun maybe it would still have been a massacre and it would have created tensions," said one man.

"This person, if they had a gun, cannot assume the responsibility to deal with a problem like this all alone."

Another said: "It could be a bit offensive, rolling back the clock back and saying if people were armed it would have not have happened like this. It's absurd to say that and it's completely irresponsible as well."

The attacks in Paris were the deadliest in French history. Suicide bombers and gunmen carried out the attacks at various sites including at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and at Paris cafes. As well as those who died, 368 were injured.