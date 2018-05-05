Ministers of Defence from across the EU have been meeting in the Bulgarian capital Sofia to discuss, among other things, the establishment of a new European Intervention Initiative which would be separate from other EU defence initiatives and also allow the UK to take part after Brexit.
EU ministers in talks over possible new defence body
The meeting was also attended by representatives of the UN, NATO, the European Commission, the European Union Military Committee, the EU Military Staff and other EU organisations and structures.
The EU representative, Federica Mogherini said it was a positive discussion.
"We have focused in particular on one of these, that is also a flagship project in terms of EU-NATO cooperation and that is military mobility, where we have the purpose to allow for smooth and efficient movement of military forces across the European Union and beyond, removing existing procedural and regulatory obstacles but also reinforcing the EU infrastructures for the transportation of military equipment."
The Informal Meeting is a preparatory discussion to decide on items for the agenda of the Foreign Affairs/Defence Council of the EU.