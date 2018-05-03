As many as 10 people were injured in an explosion at a Jewish festival in Stamford Hill, north London, according to police.
Watch: Explosion at Jewish festival, 10 injured
Watch: Explosion at Jewish festival, 10 injured
Dramatic video footage was captured by a member of Hatzola, a local Jewish ambulance service, showing the moment of the explosion at the Lag baOmer celebration.
The fire erupted after a rabbi attempted to light the Medurah (bonfire), according to The Yeshiva World.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been confirmed.
Hackney Police this morning confirmed ten people have suffered minor injuries following a "large fire" at a Jewish community celebration.
No criminal allegations were reported.
London Fire Brigade said it had responded to several bonfires throughout the night.