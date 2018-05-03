Rajoy says ETA disappearing will not erase its crimes

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has given his initial reaction to the ETA announcement it is ceasing all activity and disbanding.
"Whatever ETA does, there will be no concessions or impunity for its crimes. ETA can announce its dismantlement but neither its crimes nor the prosecution and punishment of them will disappear. Whatever ETA does these days, whatever ETA says, nothing will change an unquestionable reality. The whole ETA project was a resounding and complete failure," he said.
Many families of the nearly 900 fatalities attributable to ETA, including hundreds of police officers, await justice, and will endorse Rajoy's uncompromising position.