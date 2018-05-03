Marseille will face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final after beating Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg over two legs.
Marseille to face Atletico Madrid in Europa League final
The French side went into Thursday's semi-final with a 2-0 lead from the first leg, but their hosts scored twice to take the game into extra time.
Despite the momentum seemingly being with Salzburg, Marseille's Rolando scored a dramatic winner four minutes before penalties would have decided the match.
It might have been the perfect night for French fans if their compatriot Arsene Wenger could have steered his Arsenal side into the final.
But there was no fairytale ending for Wenger, who will leave the London club at the end of the season after 22 years at the helm.
His side went down 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.
Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa scored the winner in the Spanish capital to end Arsenal's European hopes.
Atletico will now hope to overturn home advantage for Marseille in the final, which takes place in Lyon on May 16.