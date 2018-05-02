Liverpool warn travelling fans to avoid Rome city centre

Liverpool have warned fans travelling to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at AS Roma, to avoid the city centre and not to attempt walking to and from the Stadio Olimpico under any circumstances.

The instructions come after an attack amidst fan chaos outside Anfield before last week's first leg left Liverpool supporter Sean Cox in a critical condition in hospital.

Liverpool ousted Roma 5-2 in the first tie and could reach the Champions league final for the first time since 2007 if they hold on to their lead in the second leg.

Travelling supporters have been asked to use the shuttle services, via the designated pickup locations, to reach Roma's home ground, including from the Fiumicino Airport.

Liverpool fans have also been urged not to travel alone, wear the club's colours or hang banners and scarves on Roman monuments.

They have also been asked to arrive at the stadium via the shuttle as early as possible, with gates opening at 1700 GMT, and fully co-operate with Italian authorities.

"Liverpool officials are involved in ongoing discussions with the Italian authorities aimed at ensuring fans enjoy the best possible experience with safety and security at the top of the club's agenda as always," the Premier League club said on their website.

The authorities will hold back Liverpool supporters for an extended period following the conclusion of the game, after which the shuttle buses, under full police protection, will carry the fans to Villa Borghese.

Pre-arranged taxis and coaches will be made available for fans once they reach Villa Borghese. Supporters have been advised against walking into the city.

Liverpool, UEFA and Roma condemned the perpetrators of the attack outside Anfield after two men from Rome were arrested and charged with violent disorder for the incident.