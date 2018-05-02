BREAKING NEWS

Liverpool in Champions League final despite defeat in Rome

Liverpool in Champions League final despite defeat in Rome

Liverpool in Champions League final despite defeat in Rome
Liverpool survived a late Roma fightback to win through to the Champions League final and set up a mouthwatering match with champions Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost 4-2 on the night in the Italian capital, but their 5-2 victory in England last week was enough to send them through.

Sadio Mane had opened the scoring in Rome and Georginio Wijnaldum restored the lead after a James Milner own goal had levelled things up.

Roma then dominated the second half and scored three times, including twice in the last four minutes to set up a nervy finale.

But after a 94th minute penalty, scored by Roma's Radja Nainggolan, the referee blew for full time, sparking wild celebrations among Liverpool players.

They will now face 12-time champions Real Madrid in Kyiv on May 26 after the Spanish side beat Bayern Munich on aggregate.

