Liverpool survived a late Roma fightback to win through to the Champions League final and set up a mouthwatering match with champions Real Madrid.
Liverpool in Champions League final despite defeat in Rome
Jurgen Klopp's side lost 4-2 on the night in the Italian capital, but their 5-2 victory in England last week was enough to send them through.
Sadio Mane had opened the scoring in Rome and Georginio Wijnaldum restored the lead after a James Milner own goal had levelled things up.
Roma then dominated the second half and scored three times, including twice in the last four minutes to set up a nervy finale.
But after a 94th minute penalty, scored by Roma's Radja Nainggolan, the referee blew for full time, sparking wild celebrations among Liverpool players.
They will now face 12-time champions Real Madrid in Kyiv on May 26 after the Spanish side beat Bayern Munich on aggregate.