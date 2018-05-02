After a 50-year campaign to create an independent state in northern Spain and southwest France, the Basque separatist group ETA has announced that it has disbanded and ceased all activity.
Basque separatists ETA disband
In a recent letter sent to online newspaper El Diario, the group said it had completely dismantled all its structures.
ETA declared a ceasefire in 2011 and handed over its weapons in April 2017, bringing Western Europe's last major armed insurgency to a close.
Founded in 1959 out of anger and frustration from political repression under Spain's then dictator, General Franco, It launched a campaign that included assassinations and bombings aimed at the Spanish state, which killed more than 800 people.