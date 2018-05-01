On May Day, traditional English Morris dancers were up at sunrise to do what they like doing best...
Jingle Bells: May Day Morris dancing in England
Hailed as one of the oldest forms of dance in the country, the art form's origins are disputed.
But amid a revival in recent years, some see symbolism in the waving of hankies - to ward off evil spirits - and the clashing of sticks - to awaken the earth after winter.
And why is May Day morning so special?
Some believe that seeing sunrise brings good fortune for the rest of the year.
