The mood in the Armenian capital has taken a dramatic turn.
Armenia plunged back into crisis
The celebratory atmosphere that had persisted all day suddenly changed when it emerged the ruling Republican Party would not accept Opposition Leader Nikol Pashinian as Prime Minister.
Pashinian had earlier warned that the country would be plunged into a political crisis if the ruling party failed to support his candidacy.
Tens of thousands of people had spent all day in the square outside Parliament waiting for the vote.
But the numbers fell short.
As night fell a defiant Pashinian told his supporters to prepare for a general strike that would bring the country to a halt.
The bombshell follows two weeks of protests following the resignation of prime minister Serzh Sargsyan.