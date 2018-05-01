It is a decisive day in Armenia.
A decisive day for Armenia
The country's parliament is set to elect opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister.
Pashinyan is the only candidate.
He has led weeks of anti-government protests, forcing former Prime Minister and two-times president Serzh Sargsyan to resign.
"I think we won because nowhere in the world after a revolution, after this kind of peaceful protest, have people got what they wanted, and we have got what we wanted," said one protester on the streets.
The governing Republican Party has said it will not field a candidate in a bid to ease tensions.
All 47 opposition members of parliament have pledged to vote for Mr Pashinyan, but he will need the backing of some Republican Party deputies.