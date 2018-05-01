States sue Trump administration to maintain vehicle fuel-efficiency standards

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia are going to court to protect fuel-efficiency and greenhouse gas-reduction standards that were approved in the final days of the Obama Administration.

California Gov. Jerry Brown and Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday that they are joining with 16 other states and D.C. to try to block a move by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to ease higher fuel-efficiency standards for cars and light trucks that will go on sale from 2022 to 2025.

Rules approved by the EPA just before Obama left office in 2017 would have forced automakers to nearly double the average fuel economy of new cars and trucks to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. The rules were strong enough that, fully implemented, they would cut oil consumption by about 12 billion barrels and remove as much carbon dioxide pollution as 130 coal-fired power plants put in the air in a year, California officials said.