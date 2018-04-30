A Turkish football fan banned from his favourite team's stadium has signalled his unwavering passion for Denizlispor by hiring a crane to view a home match.
Turkish fan gets 'banned' from team's stadium — so he hires a crane to watch the game
Videos posted online show the supporter, Ali Demirkaya, waving Denizlispor on while atop the crane on April 28, as fans inside the Denizli Atatürk Stadium cheered down below.
The forbidden stunt was, however, short-lived. The superfan, nicknamed "Amigo Ali", later told Yeni Asir newspaper: "That match was very important for our team (Denizlispor). I had to go to the police station to sign a paper to show that I am not watching the match in the stadium. Then I quickly went to rent the crane."
"I paid 354 liras (€70) for the rent. I started watching from the 75th minute but police officers didn't allow me to watch until the end."
Local reports say the superfan has a year-long ban from entering the stadium, but it was not immediately known why he was ousted.
Denizlispor won the match against Gaziantepspor 5-0.