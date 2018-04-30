Real Madrid on brink of history

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Monday his side will look to attack Bayern Munich quickly in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg as they seek to remain on course for an unprecedented third consecutive European Cup.

Real hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg in Germany last week, however the Frenchman insists the job is nowhere near complete.

Zidane said German champions Bayern Munich will play at the Bernabeu without any kind of fear and they will have to play a great match to beat them.

With regular right back Dani Carvajal missing with a hamstring problem, Zidane faces a selection headache given replacement Nacho has sat out the past month with a thigh injury.

Local media reports indicate winger Lucas Vazquez could be asked to deputise, however no decision will be made until Tuesday. Midfielder Isco is also in doubt following a shoulder problem, but Zidane said he is doing well physically and they will do everything in their hands to have him match fit.

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos lauded Barcelona for winning the Cup and the league on Sunday, but added that. in his opinion, winning the the Champions League title is as valuable or maybe maybe even more valuable.