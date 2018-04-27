Forty minutes before the impact, the low fuel warning light came on "in the cabin (...), from then on, the aircraft was already in an emergency", the head of the investigation said.
Lack of fuel caused plane carrying a Brazilian football team to crash in Colombia
An investigation into the plane crash in Colombia that killed all but six of the 77 people on board in 2016 has confirmed that a lack of fuel was responsible.
Forty minutes before the impact, the low fuel warning light came on "in the cabin (...), from then on, the aircraft was already in an emergency", the head of the Colombian investigation, Colonel Miguel Camacho, stated.
On board were the Brazilians football team Chapecoense and twenty journalists all headed for the Copa Sudamericana.
The small Brazilian club Chapecoense had defied all odds by qualifying for the final of the tournament.
The crew flying the LaMia airlines plane ignored the flight plan which included a refuelling stop in Bolivia.
It crashed into a hillside near Medellin on November 26th 2016.