Demonstrators in Armenia have returned to the streets, stepping up their calls for reform following the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan.
Protests continue in Armenia
Protests continue in Armenia
On Thursday, the speaker of the parliament said a new prime minister would be elected on May 1......with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan shaping as the favourite.
Pashinyan, who has been instrumental in organising the protests, said he is ready to take on the role.
The protesters are demanding sweeping changes before ending their campaign.
They are calling on the ruling Republican Party to resign, as well as Sarksyan.
Although the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, the upheaval has threatened to destabilise Armenia, an ally of Russia.
On Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin called for restraint, urging all sides to solve the crisis through dialogue.