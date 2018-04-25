Violence towards women is possible motive in Toronto van attack

As Toronto mourns the 10 victims of Tuesday's van attack, a violent attitude towards women is being explored as a possible motive of 25-year-old suspect Alek Minassian.

The majority of those killed were women. Canadian asset manager Anne Marie D'Amico has been identified as one of them. And it's emerged that Minassian posted on Facebook in support of the "incel rebellion", a loose movement of men who blame their involuntary celibacy on women.

Minassian made a brief court appearance where he was charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 of attempted murder.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for Canadians to stay united.

"We cannot as Canadians choose to live in fear every single day as we go about our daily business," he said. "We need to focus on doing what we can and we must to keep Canadians safe while we stay true to the freedoms and values that we all as Canadians hold dear."

The attack took place in an ethnically diverse district of Toronto. Two South Koreans and one Jordanian were among the victims.