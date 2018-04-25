Avicii's hit single "Wake Me Up!" boomed out as a choir performed during a memorial for the singer at a church on the outskirts of Stockholm.
Swedish choir sings 'Wake Me Up!' at Avicii hometown tribute
The event took place at Fildelfia Chruch on Monday and saw singers from the Happy Voices choir take part in the rendition.
It followed news of the 28-year-old EDM DJ and producer's death in Oman last Friday.
Led by conductor Gabriel Forss, the choir with “a thousand singers” performed to a rapturous response.
Forss, who shared a video of the performance on Instagram, wrote: "Thank you Tim (Avicii's real name). Your music will forever bring people together."
"Wake Me Up!" - one of Avicii's biggest hits - is currently the eighth-most downloaded song in the UK.
The DJ's family on Tuesday released a statement in which they thanked the public "for the support and the loving words about our son and brother".