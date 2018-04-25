France and Germany sign off on requirements of new fighter jet

France and Germany have agreed on the central requirements of a new fighter jet to replace Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale warplanes in 2040, according to German military sources.

The warplane kicks off a multi-billion euro joint fighter jet programme between the two countries that was announced in July last year. Leaders have now signed summary documents on the sidelines of the opening of the ILA Berlin Air Show on Wednesday.

The aircraft will be capable of acting on its own or commanding a squadron of other weapons, including drones. It will be desinged to carry out offensive or defensive missions, the sources said on Tuesday. One feature that had not yet been decided was if the plane would have an unmanned option.

The goal is to start operating the new warplanes, with limited capabilities, in 2040.

An industrial declaration is expected to set out in more detail how partners will approach the project.

Rivals Airbus and Dassault announced at the Berlin show that they had "joined forces for the development and production of the European Future Air Combat System".

"This is an agreement in principle. The first message is to say: 'Yes, we are ready'," said the CEO of Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier, at a joint press conference with the Airbus Defense and Space boss, Dirk Hoke.

"This is a historic moment for the aviation industry," added Dirk Hoke. "This is a big step forward in developing skills in Europe and ensuring European sovereignty."

The programme could be a step towards rectifying differences that saw three competing fighter programmes across Europe, including France’s Rafale, the Eurofighter — a joint project between Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain — and Sweden’s Gripen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron first unveiled plans for the new programme shortly after the French President’s election in May.

Most defence experts believe the UK will eventually be invited to join the programme.