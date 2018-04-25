Fifteen journalists and managers at the Turkish opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet have been given jail sentences in a trial that has sparked international condemnation.
15 jailed in Cumhuriyet trial
Three were acquitted.
The court ruled that the case against former editor-in-chief of the newspaper, Can Dundar, would continue separately.
Earlier this month supporters marked the first anniversary of a failed coup. Following that event there was major crackdown on opponents of the government with more than 50,000 people being arrested.
The events have led to concerns about press freedom in Turkey as Cumhuriyet is known to be critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.