Foreign ministers of the G7 countries have condemned Russia for its actions in Syria which they believe undermine international law.
G7 unite to condemn Russia
Russia was the focus of the G7 foreign and security ministers meetings in Toronto
G7 ministers agreed to form a working group to study each case of Russia's "malign behaviour".
Russia foreign minister Sergey Lavrov criticised the G7 meeting and labelled it as "Russo-phobic".
The Russian Parliament is working on counter sanctions which could be adopted by the end of May.
The Speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, announced that compliance with US sanctions in Russia will be considered as a criminal offence.