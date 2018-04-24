At least ten people have been killed and 15 injured after a van sped on to pavements in Toronto. The driver ploughed through crowds of pedestrians leaving behind a trail of carnage and devastation in a district containing many Iranian businesses.
Canada shocked by worst act of violence in years after van driven into Toronto crowds kills 10
A man thought to have been the driver was arrested a few streets away after fleeing the scene.
Police so far have not mentioned a motive for the crash but have said from witness accounts it looked deliberate.
"A male was arrested in a white rental truck and was taken into custody without incident and right now we have under arrest a man named Alek Minassian aged 25 from Ricksman Hill not from Toronto," said Toronto police chief Mark Saunders.
Minassian was described as pleading to be killed as he was wrestled to the ground by a police officer.
Although medical staff were quickly on the scene members of the public rushed forward to help emergency responders treat the injured victims, five of whom remain in a critical condition.
The incident has been judged as one of the most violent in recent Canadian history.