Britain is to hold an annual Stephen Lawrence day in memory of the murdered black teenager, Theresa May has announced.
Britain creates annual Stephen Lawrence day
Britain creates annual Stephen Lawrence day
At a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his death, a letter to the family from the Prince of Wales was read out by Prince Harry.
It took British police 19 years to obtain a conviction for the murder. A judge's enquiry into the investigation concluded that there was "institutional racism" within the Metropolitan police force.