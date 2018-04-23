French railway bosses claim strike is waning

France's railway bosses claim the strike is waning, but there's no sign of a let up for rail travellers.

As the rolling strike enters its nineth day, just four out of ten high speed TGVs are running and three out of ten inter city trains.

These are similar numbers to previous strike days, but the management is finding encouragement from the proportion of striking drivers, which is now 60% , down from 77% at the start of the movement, which is over reforms to the state run railways.

There's turbulence too in the French skies, with a quarter of Air France flights cancelled due to a strike over wages.

The Air France management plans to consult the entire workforce on its 2% wage offer. The unions are holding out for 5%