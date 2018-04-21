BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

At least 10 people dead in Nicaragua protests

Now Reading:

At least 10 people dead in Nicaragua protests

A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar towards riot police during protest
© Copyright :
REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Text size Aa Aa

At least ten people have died during clashes between police and protestors in Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega's government introduced changes that will see an increase in worker contributions but lower pensions.There has been three days of unrest as thousands of pensioners, students and business workers took to the streets to demonstrate against the changes.

Amongst the dead is a police officer and a young protester who were shot dead in the Nicaraguan capital, Managua.The wave of protests is the biggest since Ortega came to office in 2007. The president may be willing to negotiate and "dialogue remains open" regarding the changes.