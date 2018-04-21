At least ten people have died during clashes between police and protestors in Nicaragua. President Daniel Ortega's government introduced changes that will see an increase in worker contributions but lower pensions.There has been three days of unrest as thousands of pensioners, students and business workers took to the streets to demonstrate against the changes.
At least 10 people dead in Nicaragua protests
