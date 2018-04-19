Suspect in Berlin anti-Semitism attack turns himself in: police

A man suspected of being behind an anti-Semitic attack in Berlin turned himself in on Thursday, said German authorities.

Berlin's police said that after an investigation following the attack and witness statements, a 19-year-old man was identified as the suspect of an anti-Semitic attack that took place at Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood earlier this week.

According to police, a group of men shouted anti-Semitic slurs at a 21-year-old and 24-year-old wearing Jewish skullcap, also known as a kippah. The 19-year-old suspect who was part of the group began to hit the 21-year-old with a belt and then tried to hit him with a glass bottle.

The man who was struck — identified by the Berliner Morgenpost as Adam A. — filmed the incident and it was later shared on social media.

A video of the attack is available in the Jewish Forum for Democracy and against Anti-Semitism (JFDA)'s Twitter account.

According to a police spokeswoman, the alleged perpetrator, who came as a refugee from Syria, was registered in Brandenburg but resides without a permanent residence in Berlin. He turned himself in at around noon, accompanied by his lawyer.

Adam A. comes from Israel but is not Jewish, and grew up in an Arab household, said the Berliner Morgenpost. He acquired the kippah a few days before he arrived in Berlin from a friend back in Israel, who warned him of anti-Semitic assaults in Berlin — but he wanted to see if it was true.