'No sex on roundabouts' Norwegian authorities tell high school graduates

“No to sex on roundabouts” is the latest campaign from Norway’s Public Roads Administration.

Terje Moe Gustavsen, former minister of transport who now runs the Public Roads Administration, wants to stop high school students celebrating the end of their studies from having public sex on roundabouts because it may be “too much of a surprise” for drivers.

Traditionally, high school students engage in a month-long celebration at the end of their studies called “Russ” that involves heavy drinking, partying, and sometimes challenges public morals. The celebration tends to start around April 20th and ends on May 17th — Norway’s national day.

Graduating seniors tend to stand out as they ride around towns in vans painted red or blue. Their rowdy celebrations vary from school to school, but almost all include large amounts of alcohol, nudity, and sex.

Gustavsen said in a statement: “Everyone understands that being in and around roundabouts is a traffic hazard.”

“It may not be so dangerous for someone to be without clothes on the bridge, but drivers can get too much of a surprise and completely forget they are driving,” adding that Russ should be a happy time to think back on.