Dubbed the World's Coolest Marathon, it is not for the faint-hearted!
The World's Coolest Marathon
The World's Coolest Marathon
But amid extreme sub-zero temperatures and the most challenging of conditions, more than 60 international athletes - and for the first time a couple of huskies - took on the Arctic adventure on Sunday.
The annual run is held at Camp Barneo, known as North Pole Camp.
The women's winner was China's Guoping Xie in six hours and 43 minutes (6:43:20).
The male champion, Greek Argyrios Papathanasopoulos, crossed the finish line in four hours and 34 minutes (4:34:36).
Both were exhausted but on top of the world!